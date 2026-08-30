Red Cross BLS (Basic Life Support) [Reg. Req.]

Adults, college students and healthcare professionals-- get your Red Cross BLS certification! BLS is the foundation of resuscitation training for healthcare professionals. The BLS program content includes both single-responder and multiple-responder scenarios and AED use, as well as how to care for a patient who has an obstructed airway. Skills include high-quality CPR and AED use, obstructed airway and BLS team response. Upon workshop completion, students receive a course completion card in Red Cross Basic Life Support. Registration required, class size limited.