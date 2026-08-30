Salamander Survey
Salamander Survey
Join us for an exciting and educational Salamander Survey at Lincoln Brick Park! This hands-on event is perfect for late elementary and early middle school students who are curious about nature and wildlife. Participants will learn about local salamander species, their habitats, and the vital role they play in our ecosystem. All are welcome! Bring your curiosity, wear appropriate outdoor clothing, and be ready for an adventure in nature!
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16163293
Lincoln Brick Park
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Lincoln Brick Park
13991 Tallman Rd.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
marketing@gladl.org