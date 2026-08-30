Join us for an exciting and educational Salamander Survey at Lincoln Brick Park! This hands-on event is perfect for late elementary and early middle school students who are curious about nature and wildlife. Participants will learn about local salamander species, their habitats, and the vital role they play in our ecosystem. All are welcome! Bring your curiosity, wear appropriate outdoor clothing, and be ready for an adventure in nature!

https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16163293