Six Voices in Autumn: A Mixed Media Reading of Prose & Poetry
Six Voices in Autumn: A Mixed Media Reading of Prose & Poetry
Writing at the Ledges presents six of our writers of short fiction, poetry, and memoir.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16467716
Grand Ledge Area District Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org