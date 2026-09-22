© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Six Voices in Autumn: A Mixed Media Reading of Prose & Poetry

Cup of coffee wrapped in scarf on books background

Six Voices in Autumn: A Mixed Media Reading of Prose & Poetry

Writing at the Ledges presents six of our writers of short fiction, poetry, and memoir.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16467716

Grand Ledge Area District Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.
Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org
https://gladl.org