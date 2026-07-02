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Switch Gaming: Player’s Choice

Switch Gaming: Player’s Choice

Join us for an afternoon of fun and friendly Switch gaming! We’ll decide on which game to play from a few library-provided choices. Feel free to bring your Switch to play between your turns on the library's Switch on the big screen. All skill levels welcome!
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16473315

Grand Ledge Area District Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.
Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org
https://gladl.org