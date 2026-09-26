Teen Book Box - Horror [Reg. Req.]
Teen Book Box - Horror [Reg. Req.]
7th to 12th Graders can register for a special Book Box! These creepy themed boxes include snacks, a spooky item, and stickers plus a library-owned YA horror book.
Grand Ledge Area District Library
10:00 PM - 05:00 PM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org