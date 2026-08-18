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The Battle Creek Symphony Present: Fantasia, Come Alive

The Battle Creek Symphony Present: Fantasia, Come Alive

The Battle Creek Symphony Presents: Fantasia, Come Alive!

Saturday, October 3, 2026 | 7:30 PM
W.K. Kellogg Auditorium

Experience the music of Fantasia like never before—live, immersive, and unforgettable!
From sweeping symphonic moments to playful bursts of color and sound, this concert brings beloved animated classics to life in a way that’s thrilling, accessible, and meant to be felt as much as heard.

Tickets start at just $12 for adults and $6 for students/children! Visit https://yourmusiccenter.org/fantasia/ or call us at 269-963-1911 ext 2586

Bring the whole family and experience the magic of Fantasia—come alive on the concert stage!

W.K. Kellogg Auditorium
$12-$51
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Battle Creek Symphony
2699631911
marketing@yourmusiccenter.org
www.yourmusiccenter.org

Artist Group Info

marketing@yourmusiccenter.org
W.K. Kellogg Auditorium
50 W Van Buren St
Battle Creek, Michigan 49017
(269) 965-9501