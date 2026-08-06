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The Incredible Detroit Retro Society returns to St. Johns

The Incredible Detroit Retro Society returns to St. Johns

The Detroit Retro Society, one of Michigan’s greatest music entertainment production teams, is bringing their high energy 6-piece band to St. Johns, featuring their classic big sound with great singers. The band has been a St John’s favorite for the past 4 years, drawing huge audiences to the St. Johns City Park.

This incredible evening will include a set-list of 32 classic covers built into two 45-minute sets. With very little dialogue, this musical extravaganza of big all-time classic greats will feature songs from early Motown on! The lead singer, “Super Gabe” will have you totally engaged the whole evening!

Jason Gittinger, the leader and drummer of the group, loves coming to St Johns each year due to the great venue and support the group has gained over the years. Come on out and see what the Detroit Retro Society is all about. You’ll be in for a fun evening of great entertainment.

William E. Tennant Performance Shell in the beautiful St Johns City Park
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

The Clinton County Arts Council the City of St Johns
989-224-2429
tanya@clintoncountyarts.org
clintoncountyarts.org

Artist Group Info

Detroit Retro Society
info@detroitretrosociety.com
detroitretrosociety.com
William E. Tennant Performance Shell in the beautiful St Johns City Park
801 W. Park St
St Johns, Michigan 48879
989-224-8944
wetennant@gmail.com
clintoncountyarts.org