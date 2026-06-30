The Lord of the Rings Symphony

A symphonic journey from the Shire to Mordor.

Journey to Middle-earth as the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra brings Howard Shore’s unforgettable Lord of the Rings soundtrack to life at Hill Auditorium along with mezzo-soprano Kaitlyn Lusk and the U-M Men’s and Women’s Glee Clubs.

The score for The Lord of the Rings film trilogy has been hailed as some of the greatest film music ever written. Sweeping in scope, it is a musical interpretation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth — an operatic tapestry of cultures, histories, languages and people.

Please note this performance does not include film projections.