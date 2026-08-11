The Music of Studio Ghibli (3:00PM Matinee)

Back by popular demand!

Joe Hisaishi’s spellbinding scores to Hayao Miyazaki’s Academy Award-winning films are brought to life by the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra and guest conductor Wilbur Lin.

This season, we’re bringing all your favorite Studio Ghibli soundtracks to Ypsilanti! Featuring music from My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, and Kiki’s Delivery Service, this concert will capture the hearts of Studio Ghibli fans of all ages!

Please note this performance does not include film projections.