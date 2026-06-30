© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Ron St. Germain Band will perform in St Johns in the Tennant Performance Shell

The Ron St. Germain Band will perform in St Johns in the Tennant Performance Shell

Get ready to be thoroughly entertained when the high energy Michigan based Ron St. Germain Band hits the stage running with a performance that will have you moving all night long!

Ron’s music is best described as ‘rebel country’ with a fine mix of folk, country, rock, and southern rock. He has written many originals over the years. which are full of meaningful lyrics. Ron is also a published writer of children’s books, which are sold internationally. Members of the band include guitarist Kevin Coltman, Dave Eckmyre on bass with Richard Spata-Merrell on drums. The band has played many big stages warming up for national shows. They have won Lansing Has Talent, with Ron winning the Michigan Acoustic Rumble. And just announced, the band will headline the Michigan Country Music Hall of Fame Inductees Show the end of July.

Make the short trip up to St Johns and hear this wonderful band in the beautiful St Johns City Park!

William E. Tennant Performance Shell in the beautiful St Johns City Park
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

The Clinton County Arts Council & the City of St Johns
989-224-2429
tanya@clintoncountyarts.org
clintoncountyarts.org

Artist Group Info

Ron St Germain
daphoyodude@aol.com
William E. Tennant Performance Shell in the beautiful St Johns City Park
801 W. Park St
St Johns, Michigan 48879
989-224-8944
wetennant@gmail.com
clintoncountyarts.org