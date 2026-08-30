Thriving on a Fixed Income [Reg. Req.]
Thriving on a Fixed Income [Reg. Req.]
Join Michigan State University Extension’s Finance and Homeownership team to learn more about managing your finances, protecting your money, and preparing for the future! Trying to stretch your money? Struggling to find ways to save? This workshop will review tools for managing financial resources, tips to increase income and spend less, and discuss how you can set goals to get ahead!
Grand Ledge Area District Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org