Toppermost, A Beatles Tribute Band will be Performing in St Johns

HEY JUDE, MICHELLE, ELEANOR RIGBY and everyone else out there… The “Beatles” are back! Toppermost, one of Michigan’s most popular Beatle Tribute Bands, now based in Northern Florida, will be performing many of the band’s favorite hits for an unforgettable evening of just plain fun!

In 2007, four Michigan musicians decided to put together an authentic tribute show, spreading their love of the Beatles to others. After well over 1,000 plus performances to many thousands of Beatles fans, they are still engaging audiences with their authenticity to the music and the showmanship of John, Paul, George & Ringo. Fans of all ages love the Beatles, one of the most popular bands of all-time.

So, just don’t LET IT BE… TWIST AND SHOUT your way up to St Johns to hear some of the greatest music ever written!