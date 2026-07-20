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Wacousta Branch Ribbon Cutting

Wacousta Branch Ribbon Cutting

We are excited to open our new branch at Wacousta Commons (9135 W. Herbison Rd), and we welcome our community to join us & the Wacousta Co-op Preschool for a Ribbon Cutting on August 12 from 4:30pm – 6pm! Enjoy treats, giveaways, and see the updated spaces as we welcome the public into the new library.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/17157897

GLADL Wacousta Branch
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org
GLADL Wacousta Branch
9235 W Herbison Rd
Eagle, Michigan 48822