Wacousta Branch Ribbon Cutting

We are excited to open our new branch at Wacousta Commons (9135 W. Herbison Rd), and we welcome our community to join us & the Wacousta Co-op Preschool for a Ribbon Cutting on August 12 from 4:30pm – 6pm! Enjoy treats, giveaways, and see the updated spaces as we welcome the public into the new library.

https://gladl.libcal.com/event/17157897