Join MSU Law for a special afternoon with Order of the Coif Distinguished Visitor, Josh Chafetz.

What is the "Politics" in the Law/Politics Divide?

Order of the Coif Distinguished Visitor, Josh Chafetz

Thursday, September 17, from 3:30 PM to 4:45 PM

Eli and Edith Broad Art Museum – Education Wing

Food and refreshments will be provided.

Join us for a special lecture featuring Josh Chafetz, this year's Order of the Coif Distinguished Visitor, as he explores a question central to legal theory and practice: What exactly do we mean when we invoke "politics" as the counterpart to "law"?

Drawing on his expertise in constitutional law and the separation of powers, Chafetz will examine the assumptions underlying the law/politics divide and what's really at stake when courts, scholars, and citizens draw that line.

The talk will take place Thursday, September 17, from 3:30 to 4:45 PM in the Education Wing of the Broad Art Museum. This event is presented as part of MSU Law's recognition by the Order of the Coif, a distinction honoring the school's academic excellence.

All are welcome to attend this thought-provoking discussion. Registration is required.