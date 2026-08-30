Wild, Weird, Wacky Carved Pumpkins & Gourds
Wild, Weird, Wacky Carved Pumpkins & Gourds
Stop by anytime from 4pm - 7pm and watch "The Lord of the Gourd" at work, crafting fantastical faces & creatures from pumpkins, and maybe a few squash as well. Watch and learn some hints, tips, and fun techniques. Enjoy a treat & and try your hand on some "mini- pumpkin" carving with our safe pumpkin carving tools! Weather permitting, carving outside at the Library. Event will move inside if necessary.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16522088
Grand Ledge Area District Library
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 30 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org