Yoga Storytime

Ages 3 - 6

Join us for a movement storytime featuring yoga style poses and breathing exercises! We'll read a story, try out traditional and nontraditional yoga poses, breathe deep, and groove to a song. Feel bring to bring your own yoga mat or beach towel to sit on. We'll be outdoors, if weather permits. After the storytime, we'll have time for free play with outdoor toys.

https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16612557