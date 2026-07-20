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Yoga Storytime

Yoga Storytime

Ages 3 - 6
Join us for a movement storytime featuring yoga style poses and breathing exercises! We'll read a story, try out traditional and nontraditional yoga poses, breathe deep, and groove to a song. Feel bring to bring your own yoga mat or beach towel to sit on. We'll be outdoors, if weather permits. After the storytime, we'll have time for free play with outdoor toys.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16612557

Grand Ledge Area District Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.
Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org
https://gladl.org