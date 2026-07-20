Yoga Storytime
Yoga Storytime
Ages 3 - 6
Join us for a movement storytime featuring yoga style poses and breathing exercises! We'll read a story, try out traditional and nontraditional yoga poses, breathe deep, and groove to a song. Feel bring to bring your own yoga mat or beach towel to sit on. We'll be outdoors, if weather permits. After the storytime, we'll have time for free play with outdoor toys.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16612557
Grand Ledge Area District Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org