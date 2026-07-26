Election 2026
WKAR News brings experience, depth and local impact to Election 2026— taking you beyond the headlines and preparing Mid-Michigan voters for the polls.
In Depth
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WKAR Analysis: Michigan campaigns kick into high gear before primary with rallies, endorsements and a debateThe Republican gubernatorial primary and the Democratic race for the state's open U.S Senate seat are the most high-profile contests for the August primary.
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What Roth's Watching: Lansing ordinance on new ward, Farmers Market at the Capitol and it's the last full week before Aug. 4 PrimaryIt's a busy week as candidates running in the Aug. 4 primary enter their final campaign stretch before Election Day. Meanwhile, in Lansing, council member will hear an ordinance on the city's new ward. Plus, Farmers Market at the Capitol opens for the first time this year.
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WKAR Analysis: Whitmer signs her final budget, U.S. Senate primary race heats up and early in-person voting kicks offThis week, Whitmer signed her last budget as governor before her term ends, the U.S. Senate is heating up with less than two weeks before Election Day and early in-person voting begins Saturday.
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Abdul El-Sayed brings national Democrats, voters together in Lansing rally ahead of Michigan Senate primaryThousands gathered in Lansing as Abdul El-Sayed, William Lawrence, Bernie Sanders, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez focused on economic inequality, grassroots organizing, and the role of money in politics ahead of Michigan’s Senate primary.
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What Roth's Watching: Lansing weighs data center freeze, small community's library at risk & El-Sayed & Lawrence get boost from National progressivesThis week in mid-Michigan, Lansing City Council members will hold a public hearing on a proposed data center moratorium, in Aurelius a dispute over a funding agreement is putting a local library at risk and national progressives are stopping by the region to boost two Democratic congressional candidates ahead of the Aug. 4 primary.
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This week in Mid-Michigan, legislators plan to hold a rally calling for stronger regulations for data centers, while commissioners in Ingham County discuss an ordinance opposing a transmission line project that would cut through a park and Lansing's annual Pride event kicks off this weekend.