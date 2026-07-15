Michigan voters can request new absentee ballot if candidate drops out

Michigan voters who have already returned an absentee ballot for the Aug. 4 primary election can still cast a new ballot if the candidate they selected later drops out of the race.

Michigan Deputy Secretary of State Aghogho Edevbie said voters may request a replacement ballot through a process known as "spoiling" a ballot.

"So, you know, Michigan voters have time to request a new mail-in ballot for any reason, including if they want to vote for a candidate who has since dropped out, want to vote for a different candidate since the candidate they already chose dropped out of the race," Edevbie said.

He explained that the process allows election officials to invalidate the original ballot and issue a replacement.

"And the official process is called spoiling a ballot, which allows your local clerk to mark your original ballot as invalid, and then issue you a new one," he said.

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Voters have until 5 p.m. Friday, July 24, to request a replacement absentee ballot. According to Edevbie, the request must be submitted in writing and signed by the voter. All absentee ballots must be turned in by 8 p.m. on election night.

"The request has to be in writing and signed by the individual voter that they want to spoil their ballot and get a new one, and then they're free to cast it as usual," he said.

Edevbie encouraged voters who have not yet requested an absentee ballot to do so as soon as possible.

"Yeah, well, certainly, if you decide that if you want to vote absentee, please make the request now, and you can go to michigan.gov/vote and make the request and get an absentee ballot," he said.

Voters who have already returned an absentee ballot and wish to change their vote can use the same website to find contact information for their local clerk.

"If you've already voted, you can also go to michigan.gov/vote to find out who your local clerk is, so that you can send in that written request and get a new absentee ballot ASAP," Edevbie said.

He said timing is important because replacement ballots may need to be mailed.

"So, very important to get that written signed request in as soon as possible, because we, you know, if you're not going to pick it up in person, it has to be mailed to you, and that takes time," he said.

Edevbie noted that hospitalized voters who are unable to visit a clerk's office may still be able to vote absentee through arrangements made by local election officials.

"Well, you know, there are unique circumstances, you know, if someone is in the hospital, they can still reach out to their clerk, and the clerk can make arrangements to have somebody deliver them a ballot right there in their hospital room," he said.

He also urged participation in the upcoming election.

"Everyone should vote. Very important primary," Edevbie said.

