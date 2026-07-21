Election officials test accuracy of voting equipment ahead of primary

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Pre-election testing of voting machines is underway in communities throughout Michigan.

The tests are required by law to take place before each election and are open to the public. But Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope said there is more interest this year after some groups have questioned the results of previous elections.

Swope said he hopes the tests – which ensure the tabulators correctly count each candidate’s votes and properly handle a variety of scenarios, including crossvoting and overvoting – will increase voter confidence in election results.

“Once they see the whole process, they really have an appreciation for it,” Swope said. “So I think learning, you know, if you come to this, hopefully you’re willing to look and learn and understand what the process is.”

The tests are required to be conducted at least five days before early voting starts. Early voting sites for the August primary will open July 25.

Election officials noted that the use of paper ballots provides an additional level of security and that the voting machines are not connected to the internet.

“Every time you look at the results of a recount or anything like that, you find that the tabulators are highly accurate, and our whole process is accurate,” Swope said.

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Voters in mid-Michigan communities will weigh in on some key contested primaries and ballot questions.

Michigan residents have until July 20 to register to vote via mail or online. Between July 21 and August 4, registration must happen in-person at a local clerk’s office.

For registered voters, early in-person voting sites will be open July 25 to August 2.

For absentee voters, the Michigan Department of State recommends mailing your ballot before July 21 to ensure it makes it to the polling station before 8 pm on election night. Absentee ballots can also be submitted by drop box or hand delivered to local clerks.

Polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 4.

Voters can check their registration status, polling location and early voting sites on the Michigan Voter Information Center.