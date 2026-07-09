Ending water shutoffs, selling city land and more on mid-Michigan ballots

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Voters throughout mid-Michigan have started receiving their absentee ballots ahead of the August 4 primary election.

While the open statewide races for governor and U.S. Senate have received the most attention, many voters remain undecided on races farther down the ballot – including for the U.S. House and Michigan Legislature.

These are some of the key races and questions voters will decide on their ballots next month:

INGHAM COUNTY

Both major political parties’ paths to control of the U.S. House run directly through the Lansing area, with the race for Michigan’s Seventh Congressional District expected to be one of the closest in the country.

Former Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, former Navy SEAL Matt Maasdam and climate organizer William Lawrence are all seeking the Democratic nomination to take on incumbent U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, in November.

Barrett is running unopposed in the Republican primary.

Three Democrats are competing in the primary for the 74th state House District: Teacher Aaron Iturralde, former NAACP President Harold Pope and former Delhi Township Trustee TyJuan Thirdgill. The winner of that race will go on to face the lone Republican in the race, Clinton Tarver, in November. Incumbent Rep. Karar Hope, D-Holt, is not seeking re-election.

In the 73rd state House District, there are three Republicans seeking to take on Rep. Julie Brixie, the Democratic incumbent: Dan Ewart, Norm Grant and Joshua Jon Rockey.

The race to replace state Sen. Sam Singh, D-East Lansing, in the 28th state Senate District includes four Democrats: Ingham County Commissioner Robert Orlando Peña, James Madison College professor Rashida Harrison, Ingham County Commissioner Mark Polsdofer and Air Force veteran Ted Kilvington. The winner of that primary will go on to face small business owner Julie DeRose, the lone Republican seeking the seat, in November.

In Mason, voters will select eight candidates to advance to the general election for four City Council seats. The 10 non-partisan candidates are Leon Clark, Jon Droscha, Rex Hauser, Kelly Hannon, Robin Case Naeyaert, Russell Pokrzewinski, Jerry Schaffer, Shawn Sodman, John Vercher and Mike Waltz.

Voters in Ingham County will also be asked to increase the excise tax on short-term hotel stays from 5% to 8%. The additional funds would be used to improve convention facilities, modernize the County Fairgrounds and promote the arts. A similar proposal failed in 2024.

Potter Park Zoo is seeking to renew its millage at a previously approved rate of $0.50 per $1,000 of taxable property. The millage would raise an estimated $5.1 million in its first year.

The county’s parks system is also seeking a millage renewal at the same rate.

A public transportation system used primarily by seniors and people with disabilities is seeking a millage renewal at a rate of $0.60 per $1,000 of taxable property. The millage would raise an estimated $6.1 million in its first year.

The Capital Area District Library is seeking to restore a millage of $1.56 per $1,000 of taxable property that expired in December. If the millage passes, the library system says it will be able to maintain its existing service levels for the four-year length of the renewal. If the millage does not pass, some library services could be eliminated and branches may close.

Voters in the city of Lansing will be asked whether to sell the Lansing Shuffle property to the development group that currently operates the market, as outlined in its lease with the city. Detroit Rising Development has invested more than $4 million to make the building suitable for its current use despite the city remaining the landlord. But additional repairs will soon be needed that the group may only be able to fund if it owns the property. The sale would not include Rotary Park.

Three amendments to the East Lansing City Charter will appear on the ballot. Two of the amendments would adjust the timing of when new City Council members take office and select a mayor and mayor pro tem to align the schedule with state election law that extend the timing for certifying elections. The third would require the city manager to reside within 25 miles of the city and would allow the city manager to designate a deputy who would be approved by City Council members.

Stockbridge Township is seeking a millage increase of 2.4 mills to fund police services for three years, including operations, staff and equipment. The millage would raise about $650,000 when first levied.

Note: Michigan’s Seventh Congressional District also includes all of Clinton, Shiawassee, Ingham and Livingston counties, as well as parts of Eaton, Genesee and Oakland counties.

The 28th Senate District also includes portions of Clinton and Shiawassee counties.

The East Lansing Charter amendments will also appear on the ballot in Clinton County.

The Fowlerville Community Schools millage proposal, described in the Livingston County section, will also appear on the ballot in Ingham and Shiawassee counties.

The Morrice Area Schools millage proposal, described in the Shiawassee County section, will also appear on the ballot in Ingham and Livingston counties.

EATON COUNTY

Two Democrats are seeking to be the next Delta Township Supervisor. The winner of the primary between Delta Township Treasurer Dennis Fedewa and Delta Township Trustee Andrea Cascarilla will run unopposed in November’s general election.

Voters in Eaton County will also be asked to continue funding for detaining and housing juvenile delinquents, providing protective services for abused and neglected children and operating new and existing prevention and treatment programs for such children. The renewal, at a rate of 0.35 mills, would last five years beginning in 2029, when it would generate approximately $2 million.

Eaton County is also seeking an early renewal for its 911 central dispatch services. That millage would last five years, starting in 2029, at a rate of 0.95 mills, raising around $5.6 million in its first year.

In Benton Township, voters will be asked to renew the current fire protection and emergency medical services millage of 1.9461 mills for a period of four years. Approximately $264,000 would be raised in the first year.

Hamlin Township is also seeking to renew funding for its emergency medical and fire protection services at a rate of one mill for a period of six years. The millage would generate an estimated $125,189 in the first year.

Residents of Vermontville will be asked to consider a new millage of $1 per $1,000 of taxable property for four years to purchase, equip and operate ambulance service. The millage would raise about $84,000 in its first year.

Maple Valley Schools is asking voters in Eaton and Barry counties to renew its millage at the existing rate of 19 mills for 10 years. The millage would generate about $952,000 in its first year.

Potterville Public Schools is seeking to renew its 3.3127 mills building and site sinking fund millage and its 0.9464 mills security and technology sinking fund millage, both for a period of 10 years. The building and site millage would generate about $191,778 in its first year, while the security and technology millage would generate about $177,242.

The Charlotte Community Library is seeking to renew and slightly increase its millage at a rate of $1.40 per $1,000 of taxable property. The renewal would last 10 years starting in 2028. The millage would raise about $885,000 in its first year.

The Grand Ledge Area Emergency Services Authority is seeking to renew and slightly increase its millage to a rate of $2 per $1,000 of taxable property for a period of six years. The millage would generate slightly more than $1 million in its first year.

Note: The Maple Valley Schools millage proposal will also appear on the ballot in Barry County.

Community Powered! WKAR News is community powered. One year since federal funding ended, supporters across mid-Michigan increased sustaining donations by more than $500,000, helping WKAR report on more than 300 local stories over the past year. That support helps keep local reporting, political coverage and stories like this freely available. This July, help us add $5,000 more in monthly sustaining support.

CLINTON COUNTY

In the 34th state Senate District, Sen. Roger Hauck, R-Mount Pleasant, faces a primary challenge from Navy veteran Rhonda Lange. The winner of that primary will face Tyler Landgraf, the only Democrat running for the seat, in November.

Voters throughout Clinton County will also be asked whether to renew the tax limitation rates for the county, its townships and the Intermediate School District, which would not exceed a combined total of 7 mills, for a period of four years.

Briggs District Library in St. Johns is seeking to renew a millage at a rate of 0.75 mills for 10 years. The millage would generate about $716,000 in its first year.

Bath Township is seeking to increase its general operating millage by 1.4652 mills, restoring it to the full 5 mills that had previously been approved but was rolled back under state law, for a period of 10 years. The increase would provide about $893,000 for a total collection of about $3 million per year.

Voters in Bengal Township will have three millage proposals to decide. The first would renew 3.2191 mills of funding for road maintenance. The second would partially renew funding for dust control of township roads. The third would increase funding for emergency medical services by a rate of 0.75 mills. All three proposals would last four years.

In Bingham Township, voters will decide whether to renew and slightly increase the fire and emergency service millage at a rate of $1 per $1,000 of taxable value for a period of four years. The millage would generate approximately $191,000 in the first year.

Dewitt Township is seeking to renew and slightly increase millages for its police and fire departments. The police department millage would be assessed at a rate of 1.4739 mills, and the fire department millage would carry the same rate.

Duplain Township is requesting an increase to its emergency services millage. The millage would increase from 1.75 mills to a rate of 2.5 mills if approved by voters. The millage would last four years and would raise $230,168 in its first year.

Essex Township is seeking to renew its road maintenance millage at the previously approved rate of 0.5 mills for four years. If approved, the millage would generate about $42,000 in its first year.

Road funding is also up for a vote in Lebanon Township, where voters will decide whether to renew the two mills of funding for four years. The millage would raise about $94,000 in its first year.

In Victor Township, voters will be asked to renew the emergency services millage at the previously approved rate of 1.5 mills for a period of five years. The millage would generate approximately $340,461 in the first year.

Fowler Public Schools is asking voters to renew its operating millage at a rate of 18.753 mills for a period of six years. It would raise about $269,742 in the first year.

Note: The 34th Senate District also includes all of Clare, Gladwin, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta and Osceola counties, as well as portions of Bay, Lake, Midland and Saginaw counties.

The East Lansing Charter amendments, described in the Ingham County section, will also appear on the ballot in Clinton County.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY

Voters in Livingston County will select two candidates for the 44th Circuit Court to advance to the general election. The nonpartisan candidates are Andrea Banfield, Christopher Candela, Mark Gatesman, Mary Ellen Hayes, Kristina Lyke and incumbent Judge Daniel Bain.

They will also decide whether to continue funding dedicated services and programs for military veterans and their dependents at a rate of 0.1117 mills for six years, starting in 2028. The millage would raise about $1.6 million in its first year.

Voters in Cohoctah Township will be asked to renew the township’s road millage at a rate of $1.50 per $1,000 of taxable property for a period of four years. The millage would generate approximately $259,000 in its first year.

Howell Township is also seeking to renew its road millage at a rate of $1 per $1,000 of taxable property for four years. The millage would create about $495,000 of revenue in its first year.

In Hamburg Township, voters will be asked to increase funding for police services by 0.5 mills, bringing the millage to a new rate of $3 per $1,000 of taxable property for 10 years. The millage would generate about $4.6 million in its first year.

In Hartland Township, the fire department is seeking a millage of $2.30 per $1,000 of taxable property for five years. The millage would create about $2.5 million of revenue in its first year.

The village of Fowlerville is seeking to continue funding its mosquito control program at a rate of $0.75 per $1,000 of taxable property for a period of four years. The renewed millage would generate about $45,000 in the first year.

Fowlerville Community Schools is asking voters in Livingston, Ingham and Shiawassee counties to renew its millage of 18.5337 mills for a period of four years. That would raise about $3.7 million in the first year.

Pinckney Community Schools is asking voters in Livingston and Washtenaw counties to renew its 20.2839 mills operating millage for a period of 10 years. The millage would generate approximately $5.5 million in its first year.

Also in Pinckney, the Pinckney Community Public Library is seeking to renew its millage at a slightly increased rate of $1.75 per $1,000 of taxable property for eight years. The millage would raise about $960,000 in its first year.

Note: The Fowlerville Community Schools millage proposal will also appear on the ballot in Ingham and Shiawassee counties.

The Pinckney Community Schools millage proposal will also appear on the ballot in Washtenaw County.

The Morrice Area Schools millage proposal, described in the Shiawassee County section, will also appear on the ballot in Ingham and Livingston counties.

Community Powered! WKAR News is community powered. One year since federal funding ended, supporters across mid-Michigan increased sustaining donations by more than $500,000, helping WKAR report on more than 300 local stories over the past year. That support helps keep local reporting, political coverage and stories like this freely available. This July, help us add $5,000 more in monthly sustaining support.

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY

Voters in Shiawassee County will be asked to increase the charge for 911 emergency telephone and dispatch services on all landline, wireless and voice over internet protocol service users from the current rate of $2.65 each month to a rate not to exceed $3 each month. The revenue would be used to fund the operation and maintenance of 911 emergency telephone and dispatch services in the county.

Voters in Perry and Morrice will be asked whether to renew the Southwest Shiawassee Emergency Services Alliance millage to fund fire and rescue services. The millage carries a rate of 0.5 mills, and the renewal would last 10 years. If renewed, about $101,925 would be collected across all portions of the alliance’s jurisdiction in the first year.

In the city of Owosso, voters will decide the fate of a proposed charter amendment that would end water shutoffs for nonpayment. Unpaid water bills would instead be placed on the property tax roll at least once per year but not more than twice per year.

Morrice Area Schools is again asking voters to renew its millage of $18 per $1,000 of taxable property after voters narrowly rejected the renewal in May. The millage would last 10 years if renewed. It would raise about $497,638 in the first year, accounting for about 10% of the district’s operating budget.

Voters in Caledonia Charter Township will decide whether to renew a public transportation millage at the existing rate of 0.19 mills for a period of two years. It would generate about $47,920 in its first year.

In Fairfield Township, voters will be asked to renew two mills of funding for road repairs. That would generate approximately $76,459 in its first year.

Voters in Fairfield Township will also be asked to increase funding for emergency services from 1.5 mills to 2.5 mills for four years, which would raise about $95,573 in the first year.

Road funding is also up for a vote in Rush Township, where officials are seeking a renewal of the existing two mills for a period of five years. The millage would generate about $124,637 in its first year.

Rush Township is also seeking to renew its fire protection service millage at a rate of one mill for a period of five years. It would raise about $62,318 in its first year if approved.

Voters in Shiawassee Township will decide whether to renew funding for fire department operations at a rate of 1.5 mills for 10 years. The millage would generate an estimated $163,966 in its first year.

In Vernon Township, voters will weigh three millages for the fire department. One proposal would renew the fire protection services millage at the current rate of 1.1756 mills, while another proposal would increase that millage to a rate of 2 mills. Both would last four years. The renewal at the existing rate would generate approximately $193,347 in the first year, while the increased rate would lead to an estimated collection of $328,933. A fire equipment millage is also up for renewal at a reduced rate of 0.4897 mills for a term of four years, which would raise about $80,539 in its first year.

Note: The Morrice Area Schools millage proposal will also appear on the ballot in Ingham and Livingston counties.

The Fowlerville Community Schools millage proposal, described in the Livingston County section, will also appear on the ballot in Ingham and Shiawassee counties.

JACKSON COUNTY

Voters in the city of Jackson will select two candidates for mayor to face off in the November general election. The five candidates seeking the non-partisan office are Christy May Davis, Derk Dobies, Shalanda Hunt, Dena Morgan and John Wilson.

Grass Lake Charter Township is seeking to renew a millage of 1.64 mills for its fire department. The renewal would last six years and would raise an estimated $642,143 in its first year.

Pulaski Township is also seeking to renew the millage for its fire department at a rate of 1.9172 mills for a period of 20 years. It would raise an estimated $83,434 in the first year.

Sandstone Charter Township is similarly seeking to renew a millage for its fire department at a rate of 1.25 mills for four years. It would raise $232,583 in the first year.

In Summit Township, voters will be asked separately whether to renew the current police and fire millage of 0.9623 mills for a period of 10 years and whether to increase the millage by an additional $1 per $1,000 of taxable property. Combined, the township would raise about $1.8 million for emergency services in the first year. The increase alone would account for about $945,000 in the first year.

The Chelsea School District is seeking a six-year renewal of its 19.1437 mills operating millage, as well as a 10-year renewal of its 0.8985 mills sinking fund millage. The operating millage would raise about $6.2 million in its first year, while the sinking fund millage would raise about $1.3 million.

That’s also the case for Litchfield Community Schools, where the district is requesting an eight-year renewal of its 18.2859 mills operating millage alongside a four-year renewal of its 0.7308 mills sinking fund millage. The operating millage would raise approximately $727,629 in the first year, while the sinking fund millage would raise about $105,156.

The Homer Community School District is requesting to borrow $11.9 million to expand and remodel the elementary school with a three-classroom addition, reconfigured learning spaces, updated interiors and a new multipurpose space for athletics and performing arts.

Note: The Chelsea School District millage proposals will also appear on the ballot in Washtenaw County.

The Litchfield Community Schools millage proposals will also appear on the ballot in Branch, Calhoun and Hillsdale counties.

The Homer Community School District bond proposal will also appear on the ballot in Branch, Calhoun and Hillsdale counties.

WHEN AND HOW TO VOTE

Michigan residents have until July 20 to register to vote via mail or online. Between July 21 and August 4, registration must happen in-person at a local clerk’s office.

For registered voters, early in-person voting sites will be open July 25 to August 2.

For absentee voters, the Michigan Department of State recommends mailing your ballot before July 21 to ensure it makes it to the polling station before 8 pm on election night. Absentee ballots can also be submitted by drop box or hand delivered to local clerks.

Polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 4. Your local polling station can be found here.