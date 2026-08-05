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Incumbent candidate eliminated in Mason City Council primary

WKAR Public Media | By Emma J Nelson
Published August 5, 2026 at 1:18 PM EDT
Mason City Council member John Vercher speaks during a meeting on July 6, 2026.
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City of Mason
Mason City Council member John Vercher speaks during a meeting on July 6, 2026.

While Mason City Councilmember John Vercher won't appear on the November ballot, fellow incumbent candidates Jerry Schaffer and Jon Droscha will.

Mason City Councilmember John Vercher was eliminated in the Primary Election Tuesday.

Vercher was appointed to the Mason City Council in January to fill a vacancy after former Mayor Pro Tem Leon Clark abruptly resigned the following month.

Clark left amid ongoing debate over a data center proposal. Vercher was seen as favorable to the data center proposal.

The other two incumbent candidates, Councilor Jerry Schaffer and Mayor Pro Tem Jon Droscha, will be moving forward to the General Election in November.

Vercher’s term as a Mason city councilmember will end Nov. 4, 2026.
Election 2026
Emma J Nelson
See stories by Emma J Nelson
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