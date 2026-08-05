Incumbent candidate eliminated in Mason City Council primary

Mason City Councilmember John Vercher was eliminated in the Primary Election Tuesday.

Vercher was appointed to the Mason City Council in January to fill a vacancy after former Mayor Pro Tem Leon Clark abruptly resigned the following month.

Clark left amid ongoing debate over a data center proposal. Vercher was seen as favorable to the data center proposal.

The other two incumbent candidates, Councilor Jerry Schaffer and Mayor Pro Tem Jon Droscha, will be moving forward to the General Election in November.

Vercher’s term as a Mason city councilmember will end Nov. 4, 2026.