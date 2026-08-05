Taxes on Ingham County hotel stays will fund repairs to fairgrounds, Lansing Center

Ingham County voters approved an increase in taxes on short-term hotel stays Tuesday.

The tax revenue will increase funding for entertainment venues and cultural initiatives from just under $4 million annually to nearly $7 million.

According to unofficial results from Ingham County, 62% of voters were in favor of increasing the tax rate from 5% to 8%.

Ingham County Board of Commissioners Chair Ryan Sebolt told WKAR News the most immediate funds will go towards repairing and updating the Ingham County Fairgrounds and the Lansing Center.

“Obviously, maintenance for both those facilities I mentioned are things that are going to be ongoing,” he said. “Once we kind of figure out the funding for those immediate repairs and needs that that happen, I'd really like to kind of open up the doors for some proposals on what to do with these funds going on long term.”

That could potentially include supporting new sporting venues.

"We have a lot of local sports teams here in Lansing. I'm a fan of some of our local soccer clubs. I know that we have rugby clubs as well," Sebolt said.

"Perhaps getting them some more permanent infrastructure might draw in some some regional activity for them."

A similar tax increase appeared on the ballot in 2024 but did not pass.

WKAR's Karen Bouffard and Andrew Roth contributed to this report.