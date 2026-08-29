Peters says bill to reverse 'Lake America' order not a priority

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters says legislation to undo President Donald Trump’s order renaming Lake Ontario to Lake America is not a priority.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, told POLITICO she plans to introduce a bill next week to nullify the name change.

But Peters, D-Bloomfield Twp., said his focus is on extending the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which funds projects to clean up toxic waste sites, control invasive species and restore habitats in the Great Lakes.

“That’s my top priority before I leave, is to get that reauthorization for another five years, so we can continue to make sure the Great Lakes are clean,” Peters said. “I would hope the president would be focused on that instead of playing silly games.”

The law is currently set to expire this year.

Trump signed his order renaming the lake amid escalating trade tensions with Canada, which Peters said will worsen an affordability crisis for Michigan families.

“Just ask consumers,” Peters said. “They’re paying more for groceries, paying more for everyday needs, and we have a president who’s focused on naming one of the Great Lakes as opposed to dealing with bringing down the costs for everyday Americans.”

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Peters addressed the name change after touring the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams at Michigan State University on Friday, where he learned about researchers recreating the conditions of stars to study how heavy chemical elements are formed.

He said most people don’t realize the impact research being conducted at public universities has on their lives.

“This doesn’t happen by magic,” Peters said. “It requires investment. It requires a focus on consistent investment as well, not just a one-time thing.”

The tour was the conclusion to his final motorcycle tour of the state as senator, which Peters said was bittersweet.

Peter said while he is passing the torch at the end of his current term, he is not retiring.

“I believe our founders were correct when they envisioned what service in Congress would be,” Peters said. “They thought you would go to Congress, you would serve, and then you would go back to private life, and not serve your life. So that’s what I’m doing.”