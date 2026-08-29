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Peters says bill to reverse 'Lake America' order not a priority

WKAR Public Media | By Andrew Roth
Published August 28, 2026 at 9:27 PM EDT
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters speaks at the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams in East Lansing, Mich., on Aug. 28, 2026.
1 of 16  — Gary Peters motorcycle tour stop at FRIB
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters speaks at the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams in East Lansing, Mich., on Aug. 28, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters visits the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., on Aug. 28, 2026. The visit was the last stop on his final motorcycle tour of Michigan as senator.
2 of 16  — Gary Peters motorcycle tour stop at FRIB
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters visits the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., on Aug. 28, 2026. The visit was the last stop on his final motorcycle tour of Michigan as senator.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, left, and Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz, right, visit the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams in East Lansing, Mich., on Aug. 28, 2026. The visit was the last stop on Peters' final motorcycle tour of Michigan as senator.
3 of 16  — Gary Peters motorcycle tour stop at FRIB
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, left, and Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz, right, visit the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams in East Lansing, Mich., on Aug. 28, 2026. The visit was the last stop on Peters' final motorcycle tour of Michigan as senator.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, center, visits the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams in East Lansing, Mich., on Aug. 28, 2026. He is joined on the tour by Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz, left, and FRIB Laboratory Director Thomas Glasmacher, right. The visit was the last stop on Peters' final motorcycle tour of Michigan as senator.
4 of 16  — Gary Peters motorcycle tour stop at FRIB
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, center, visits the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams in East Lansing, Mich., on Aug. 28, 2026. He is joined on the tour by Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz, left, and FRIB Laboratory Director Thomas Glasmacher, right. The visit was the last stop on Peters' final motorcycle tour of Michigan as senator.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, center, visits the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams in East Lansing, Mich., on Aug. 28, 2026. He is joined on the tour by Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz, left, and FRIB Laboratory Director Thomas Glasmacher, right. The visit was the last stop on Peters' final motorcycle tour of Michigan as senator.
5 of 16  — Gary Peters motorcycle tour stop at FRIB
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, center, visits the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams in East Lansing, Mich., on Aug. 28, 2026. He is joined on the tour by Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz, left, and FRIB Laboratory Director Thomas Glasmacher, right. The visit was the last stop on Peters' final motorcycle tour of Michigan as senator.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz tours the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams in East Lansing, Mich., with U.S. Sen. Gary Peters and FRIB Laboratory Director Thomas Glasmacher on Aug. 28, 2026. The visit was the last stop on Peters' final motorcycle tour of Michigan as senator.
6 of 16  — Gary Peters motorcycle tour stop at FRIB
Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz tours the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams in East Lansing, Mich., with U.S. Sen. Gary Peters and FRIB Laboratory Director Thomas Glasmacher on Aug. 28, 2026. The visit was the last stop on Peters' final motorcycle tour of Michigan as senator.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters tours the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams in East Lansing, Mich., with Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz and FRIB Laboratory Director Thomas Glasmacher on Aug. 28, 2026. The visit was the last stop on Peters' final motorcycle tour of Michigan as senator.
7 of 16  — Gary Peters motorcycle tour stop at FRIB
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters tours the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams in East Lansing, Mich., with Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz and FRIB Laboratory Director Thomas Glasmacher on Aug. 28, 2026. The visit was the last stop on Peters' final motorcycle tour of Michigan as senator.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz, left, and U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, right, visit the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams in East Lansing, Mich., on Aug. 28, 2026. The visit was the last stop on Peters' final motorcycle tour of Michigan as senator.
8 of 16  — Gary Peters motorcycle tour stop at FRIB
Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz, left, and U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, right, visit the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams in East Lansing, Mich., on Aug. 28, 2026. The visit was the last stop on Peters' final motorcycle tour of Michigan as senator.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, left, Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz, center, and Facility for Rare Isotope Beams Laboratory Director Thomas Glasmacher, right, tour the FRIB in East Lansing, Mich., on Aug. 28, 2026. The visit was the last stop on Peters' final motorcycle tour of Michigan as senator.
9 of 16  — Gary Peters motorcycle tour stop at FRIB
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, left, Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz, center, and Facility for Rare Isotope Beams Laboratory Director Thomas Glasmacher, right, tour the FRIB in East Lansing, Mich., on Aug. 28, 2026. The visit was the last stop on Peters' final motorcycle tour of Michigan as senator.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, center, visits the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams in East Lansing, Mich., on Aug. 28, 2026. He is joined on the tour by Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz, right, and FRIB Laboratory Director Thomas Glasmacher, left. The visit was the last stop on Peters' final motorcycle tour of Michigan as senator.
10 of 16  — Gary Peters motorcycle tour stop at FRIB
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, center, visits the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams in East Lansing, Mich., on Aug. 28, 2026. He is joined on the tour by Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz, right, and FRIB Laboratory Director Thomas Glasmacher, left. The visit was the last stop on Peters' final motorcycle tour of Michigan as senator.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, left, and Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz, right, visit the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams in East Lansing, Mich., on Aug. 28, 2026. The visit was the last stop on Peters' final motorcycle tour of Michigan as senator.
11 of 16  — Gary Peters motorcycle tour stop at FRIB
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, left, and Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz, right, visit the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams in East Lansing, Mich., on Aug. 28, 2026. The visit was the last stop on Peters' final motorcycle tour of Michigan as senator.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, right, visits the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams in East Lansing, Mich., on Aug. 28, 2026. He is joined on the tour by Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz, center, and FRIB Laboratory Director Thomas Glasmacher, left. The visit was the last stop on Peters' final motorcycle tour of Michigan as senator.
12 of 16  — Gary Peters motorcycle tour stop at FRIB
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, right, visits the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams in East Lansing, Mich., on Aug. 28, 2026. He is joined on the tour by Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz, center, and FRIB Laboratory Director Thomas Glasmacher, left. The visit was the last stop on Peters' final motorcycle tour of Michigan as senator.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters speaks at the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams in East Lansing, Mich., on Aug. 28, 2026.
13 of 16  — Gary Peters motorcycle tour stop at FRIB
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters speaks at the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams in East Lansing, Mich., on Aug. 28, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, left, and Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz, right, visit the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams in East Lansing, Mich., on Aug. 28, 2026. The visit was the last stop on Peters' final motorcycle tour of Michigan as senator.
14 of 16  — Gary Peters motorcycle tour stop at FRIB
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, left, and Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz, right, visit the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams in East Lansing, Mich., on Aug. 28, 2026. The visit was the last stop on Peters' final motorcycle tour of Michigan as senator.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz, left, and U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, right, visit the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams in East Lansing, Mich., on Aug. 28, 2026. The visit was the last stop on Peters' final motorcycle tour of Michigan as senator.
15 of 16  — Gary Peters motorcycle tour stop at FRIB
Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz, left, and U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, right, visit the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams in East Lansing, Mich., on Aug. 28, 2026. The visit was the last stop on Peters' final motorcycle tour of Michigan as senator.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters visits the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., on Aug. 28, 2026. The visit was the last stop on his final motorcycle tour of Michigan as senator.
16 of 16  — Gary Peters motorcycle tour stop at FRIB
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters visits the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., on Aug. 28, 2026. The visit was the last stop on his final motorcycle tour of Michigan as senator.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters says legislation to undo President Donald Trump’s order renaming Lake Ontario to Lake America is not a priority.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, told POLITICO she plans to introduce a bill next week to nullify the name change.

But Peters, D-Bloomfield Twp., said his focus is on extending the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which funds projects to clean up toxic waste sites, control invasive species and restore habitats in the Great Lakes.

“That’s my top priority before I leave, is to get that reauthorization for another five years, so we can continue to make sure the Great Lakes are clean,” Peters said. “I would hope the president would be focused on that instead of playing silly games.”

The law is currently set to expire this year.

Trump signed his order renaming the lake amid escalating trade tensions with Canada, which Peters said will worsen an affordability crisis for Michigan families.

“Just ask consumers,” Peters said. “They’re paying more for groceries, paying more for everyday needs, and we have a president who’s focused on naming one of the Great Lakes as opposed to dealing with bringing down the costs for everyday Americans.”

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Peters addressed the name change after touring the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams at Michigan State University on Friday, where he learned about researchers recreating the conditions of stars to study how heavy chemical elements are formed.

He said most people don’t realize the impact research being conducted at public universities has on their lives.

“This doesn’t happen by magic,” Peters said. “It requires investment. It requires a focus on consistent investment as well, not just a one-time thing.”

The tour was the conclusion to his final motorcycle tour of the state as senator, which Peters said was bittersweet.

Peter said while he is passing the torch at the end of his current term, he is not retiring.

“I believe our founders were correct when they envisioned what service in Congress would be,” Peters said. “They thought you would go to Congress, you would serve, and then you would go back to private life, and not serve your life. So that’s what I’m doing.”
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