Barrett, Lawrence agree to October debate at WKAR studios in key U.S. House race

Candidates competing in one of the nation’s closest U.S. House races will meet for a debate next month at the WKAR studios.

U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, and his Democratic challenger, climate organizer William Lawrence, have both agreed to the Oct. 6 debate hosted by WKAR, WILX and FOX 47.

The discussion will be moderated by WKAR's Sheri Jones and WILX's David Andrews. A panel of journalists, including WKAR's Sophia Saliby and Colin Jackson, will also ask the candidates questions.

The tossup race in Michigan’s Seventh Congressional District is expected to be one of a handful throughout the country that will be instrumental in deciding control of the U.S. House of Representatives for the second half of President Donald Trump’s term. It’s also expected to be one of the most expensive races in the country.

Demonstrating the importance of the district, Barrett has appeared with U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson while Lawrence has campaigned with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders in recent months.

Barrett ran unopposed in the Republican primary, while Lawrence won the Democratic nomination with a plurality after two moderate candidates almost evenly split the vote.

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The two candidates have both highlighted data center regulation and campaign finance reform as key priorities, though they differ on specifics.

Barrett said in a statement he is “looking forward to a good conversation about the future of the country.”

“I strongly believe that candidate debates are fundamental to showing voters the differences between the candidates,” Barrett said. “I’m proud of my record of accomplishment in my first term and look forward to continuing to represent mid-Michigan in Congress.”

Lawrence campaign manager Stevie O’Hanlon criticized Barrett for not holding an in-person town hall since being elected, instead opting to participate in virtual town halls and smaller invite-only meetings with stakeholders.

“We’re looking forward to the opportunity to share the stage with him and have him finally answer for his votes to cut healthcare and give billions in tax breaks to data center developers,” O’Hanlon said.

The one-hour debate will air on WKAR-TV on Oct. 6.