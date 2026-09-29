WKAR, WILX-TV 10, FOX 47 present Michigan’s 7th Congressional District Debate

LANSING, Mich. — WILX-TV 10, WSYM-TV FOX 47, and WKAR-TV PBS 23 will stream live and broadcast a debate between the candidates for Michigan’s 7th Congressional District.

Republican Congressman Tom Barrett and Democratic challenger William Lawrence will meet ahead of the November general election. The district is among the most closely contested congressional races in the country and could help determine which party controls Congress.

Decision 2026: Michigan's 7th Congressional District Debate streams live Tuesday, October 6, at 11 a.m. ET at news10lansing.com and wkar.org. It will be available streaming on demand later that day at those sites and in the free PBS app.

The recorded debate will air in mid-Michigan Wed., Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. ET on WILX-TV 10, WSYM-TV FOX 47, WKAR-TV PBS 23 and WKAR 90.5 and 102.3.

The hour-long debate will be moderated by veteran journalists Sheri Jones of WKAR and David Andrews of News 10 Lansing. A panel of journalists also will question the candidates.

The public is invited to submit questions for the candidates at debate@news10lansing.com.

The debate is part of the stations’ long-standing efforts to educate and inform voters about the candidates and issues facing mid-Michigan.

Decision 2026: Michigan's 7th Congressional District Debate is a co-production of Gray Media Lansing and WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University.