Decision 2026: Michigan's 7th Congressional District Debate streams live today at 11 a.m. ET

U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett and Democratic challenger William Lawrence are facing off at the WKAR studios in East Lansing in their first debate of the 2026 campaign. The hour-long debate is moderated by WKAR’s Sheri Jones and David Andrews of News 10 Lansing, with additional questions from a panel of journalists.

The debate in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District begins today at 11 a.m. and is streaming live on the WKAR News YouTube channel.

The recorded debate will air Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. on WILX-TV 10, WSYM-TV FOX 47, WKAR-TV PBS 23, WKAR 90.5 FM and 102.3 FM.

For more election coverage and information, visit our Election 2026 page.