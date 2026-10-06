WATCH LIVE: Barrett, Lawrence debate underway at WKAR studios

U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett and Democratic challenger William Lawrence are facing off now at the WKAR studios in East Lansing in their first debate of the 2026 campaign.

The debate in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District began at 11 a.m. Tuesday and is streaming live on the WKAR News YouTube channel.

WATCH THE DEBATE HERE

Barrett, a Republican from Charlotte, is seeking another term in Congress. Lawrence, a climate organizer, is making his first run for public office after winning the Democratic nomination.

The candidates have campaigned on some of the same major issues facing mid-Michigan, including the growth of artificial intelligence and data centers, but have outlined different approaches on a range of policy issues.

Tuesday’s debate gives voters their first opportunity to see Barrett and Lawrence face each other directly as they make their cases ahead of the November election.

The hour-long debate is moderated by WKAR’s Sheri Jones and David Andrews of News 10 Lansing, with additional questions from a panel of journalists.

The debate is a co-production of Gray Media Lansing and WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University.

The recorded debate will air Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. on WILX-TV 10, WSYM-TV FOX 47, WKAR-TV PBS 23, WKAR 90.5 FM and 102.3 FM.

WKAR News will also follow Michigan’s gubernatorial debate Tuesday evening. Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Republican U.S. Rep. John James will face off at 7 p.m. in a debate hosted by WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids and carried live in the Lansing area on WLNS-TV.

It’s part of a busy week of debates in Michigan. On Thursday, Republican Mike Rogers and Democrat Abdul El-Sayed are scheduled to meet in a debate in the race for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat.

Stay with WKAR News throughout the week for coverage, analysis and key moments from the debates and Michigan’s biggest races.