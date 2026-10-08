$51.5 million later, Michigan’s 7th is the nation’s second-most expensive House race

More than $51 million has been spent on media advertising in Michigan's 7th Congressional District race, making it the second-most expensive House race in the country this election cycle.

Candidates and issue groups have spent $51.5 million in the 2025-26 election cycle for the mid-Michigan district.

That puts the race less than $100,000 behind spending on the 1st Congressional District race in Iowa, which AdImpact says is the most expensive in the country. Its numbers, which WKAR News received Thursday morning, are updated hourly.

The contest between U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett, the Republican incumbent, and Democratic challenger William Lawrence has received national attention as the two parties compete for control of the House in the Nov. 3 election.

AdImpact’s report shows Democrats have outspent Republicans in the race. Through October 7, Democrats have spent $31,053,901 and Republicans $20,438,031.

Most of the money is coming from political action committees. The biggest spender is the pro-Democratic House Majority PAC, at nearly $12.2 million. It is followed by the GOP’s Congressional Leadership Fund, at $11.2 million.

The candidates' campaign funds themselves have spent far less. Barrett's is at $2,966,457, about $645,000 ahead of Lawrence's at $2,321,292.

The $51.5 million total includes spending by unsuccessful Democratic primary candidates and PACs supporting them. Lawrence beat Bridget Brink and Matt Maasdam for the Democratic nomination.

AdImpact’s numbers show that spending this year far exceeds 2024, when Barrett beat Democrat Curtis Hertel Jr. in the race for an open seat. Total spending then ended up at $39 million.

AdImpact bases its numbers on spending across all media platforms. It has found nationally that 48% is spent on broadcast television ads, followed by internet-connected TV, digital cable, radio and satellite.

Besides Lansing, its report shows ads have appeared in markets stretching from Traverse City-Cadillac, Alpena and Marquette to Detroit and from Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek to Flint-Saginaw-Bay City.

The 7th Congressional District comprises all of Ingham, Clinton, Livingston and Shiawassee counties, most of Eaton County and portions of Genesee County.\