El-Sayed met with Schor after Lansing mayor expressed hesitation to endorse
Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Abdul El-Sayed says he’s met with Lansing Mayor Andy Schor after the mayor expressed his hesitation to endorse in the race.
Schor, who is Jewish, told CNN that he has been uncomfortable with how his party’s Senate nominee has spoken about Israel and antisemitism.
Schor said his request for a meeting with El-Sayed had not received a response, and that he would not endorse in the race until meeting with the candidate personally.
El-Sayed told WKAR News in Lansing on Friday that he has since met with Schor, but would not divulge additional details.
“We had a great conversation,” El-Sayed twice told reporters.
Schor has said he does not plan to vote for Rogers.
El-Sayed has apologized for prior remarks he made around an attack on a Metro Detroit synagogue this year and has condemned antisemitism.
Other prominent Jewish Democrats in the state, including Attorney General Dana Nessel and U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly, have endorsed El-Sayed.