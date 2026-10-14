Republican lawsuit against Lansing election officials lays groundwork for denying results, Byrum says

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum says a lawsuit Republicans filed against Lansing election officials could be a warning shot for renewed election denialism ahead of November’s midterms.

The Republican National Committee, MIGOP and Ingham County Republican Party are suing the Lansing Election Commission, claiming it is “illegally stacking poll worker positions in Democrats’ favor.”

The lawsuit says the city appointed about twice as many Democratic poll workers as Republicans.

Election officials are legally required to strive for an evenly balanced number of poll workers from each major party.

Applicants self-identify their preference of political party and can be disqualified if they misrepresent their affiliation.

But that can be complicated when people who are selected as poll workers don’t show up, refuse to take the oath of office or are disruptive during training, Byrum said.

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Byrum said Republicans filed the lawsuit before the deadline to appoint precinct workers had even passed, which she said demonstrates the goal is to begin laying the groundwork to again call into question the integrity of elections.

“The GOP has a very bad track record when it comes to winning lawsuits,” Byrum said. “They make a whole lot of claims, cause a whole lot of talk and a whole lot of speculation, but when the courts decide, when the public actually looks into the issues, they have found that our elections are safe, secure and accurate.”

RNC Chairman Joe Gruters called Michigan “ground zero for election integrity violations,” adding that Republicans are “watching this state like a hawk.”

“Democrats stacked the deck, pushed Republicans aside, and then tried to hide the paper trail,” Gruters said. “That’s exactly why voters are losing confidence in our elections.”

Byrum said the lawsuit has prompted some residents to show up at local clerks’ offices to inquire about the balance of local poll workers, which she said is a distraction for election officials who are preparing voting sites and running public accuracy tests.

“This is pulling resources away from local clerks who’ve got to get the job done and run our safe and secure elections,” Byrum said.