From MSU to Mason, Ingham County voters make their voices heard ahead of Election Day

WKAR News / County boundaries: U.S. Census Bureau, 2025 The series follows voters in Ingham, Wayne, Ottawa and Grand Traverse counties. Highlights show reporting locations, not election results.

Four weeks before Election Day in East Lansing, MSU students from Spartans For Abdul left sprawling messages in chalk on the sidewalks surrounding the intersection of Birch Road and West Shaw Lane. Starting at the southeast: Spartans 4 Abdul. Then, fanning out across the remaining three corners: Money out of politics. Money in your pocket. Medicare for all.

The messages join a plethora of midterm markers around campus. Reminders in chalk from other organizations to vote on Nov. 3. Posters on bus stops claiming that Spartans can be a deciding voice in the election. Organizers with clipboards on the campus library bridge asking students if they’re registered to vote. Weekly office hours held by MSUVote at the Broad Art Museum to help students make a voting plan.

As MSUVote’s Democratic Engagement Coordinator Katie Burkhardt said, “We’re excited that students are getting involved and seeing that their vote truly counts. There’s a lot of energy around this election.”

How much electoral energy comes out of MSU and Ingham County will likely have a big impact on Election Day. Young voters are key for Democrats in every election, but recent polling suggests their opposition to President Donald Trump could be a significant factor this year. An October Harvard Youth Poll found that 63% of likely voters ages 18 to 29 supported Democrats in the midterm elections, compared with 26% who supported Republicans. Across campus and beyond, student leaders and other activists seek to harness enthusiasm among young voters into wins on Nov. 3.

Emily Autry / American Communities Project A chalk message from Spartans for Abdul on Michigan State University’s campus reads “Money in your Pocket.”

College Town Impact

Like other counties classified as College Towns by the American Communities Project, the youth vote in Ingham County is a crucial part of the electorate. For the upcoming midterms in Michigan, new findings from Tufts’ John M. Tisch College predict young adult voters will be especially powerful.

Tisch’s Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE) released data-based rankings in July of upcoming elections “where the youth can swing a race.” Michigan ranks second in Senate races. Its governor's race takes the fourth slot in the gubernatorial category.

And, importantly for Ingham, the Michigan 7th Congressional District race lands first in the CIRCLE lineup of House District rankings. Incumbent Rep. Tom Barrett and local community organizer William Lawrence, the Republican and Democratic nominees, are oft-cited figures for the student groups MSU College Democrats and MSU College Republicans.

While the majority of students might not necessarily be aware of the specific data points, Burkhardt says that, “I’ve definitely seen, at least from student leaders who speak with me, that they are very aware of the eyes on Michigan and of how big some of these races are.”

And the interest in the big races in the state extends beyond Ingham County and even beyond Michigan. At the Oct. 10 football game, a group of students from Brown Dems of Brown University in Rhode Island roamed the maze of grills and games of cornhole talking to potential voters. Their group made it a goal to support Democratic candidates in what they considered to be “high-impact states.”

The Campus Voices

Only a handful of students attended the weekly meeting of the Michigan State University chapter of Students for Abdul, dubbed Spartans for Abdul, on Oct. 6. But even during the “low-key” meeting, as Senior Organizing Fellow Hana Sakkijha described it when she gave a presentation in the small classroom in Case Hall, the passion was evident.

“You guys are all here because you want to get Abdul elected. This is how we do it,” Hana said as she encouraged everyone in attendance to sign up for clipboarding and tabling opportunities. “This is how people on campus hear about Abdul, is by talking to voters, specifically students, who historically don’t turn out as highly.”

Research corroborates her observation. Election results consistently show young people are less likely to vote in midterm elections than other voters. And new data from CIRCLE shows Michigan is among the states where youth voter registration is lower than it was ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Yet MSU and its students have tended to produce strong voter turnout in previous elections, and may do so again. In 2024, the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, an initiative from Civic Nation that seeks to “substantially increase the number of college students who are democratically engaged on an ongoing basis,” recognized MSU as one of 471 Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting nationwide.

And with the upcoming election, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum said, “We do expect a high voter turnout, higher than a typical off-year election.”

When it comes to Democratic student votes, Kai, a member of MSU Dems, sees the Democratic Socialists of America as “a really, really big part of the revitalization of the party. They’re bringing in a lot of people who previously didn’t seem like they were willing to vote for us. And they’re really bringing attention to a lot of the issues that a lot of the younger generations have.”

Though climate change is top of mind for him, personally, he notes that “pretty much everyone I know is really focused on trying to see some improvement with cost of living,” whether through gas prices, housing, or regulations on major corporations.

On the other side of the spectrum, Abby Re serves as Communications Liaison for Young Americans for Freedom, a conservative youth organization that promotes conservative ideas.

She says, “One main discussion I have noticed among Conservative students and that I am also concerned about is the emergence of support for the Democratic Socialist Party. [...] If a Democratic Socialist candidate like El-Sayed wins the Senate race in our historically more moderate state, it will show a significant shift in the attitudes of the average American voter.” (El-Sayed has said he is not a Democratic Socialist.)

Re observed that conservative student voters also consider “continued financial strain” a big consideration heading into the midterms. Surveys show that issue is driving voters everywhere, but perhaps hitting lower-income groups, such as young people, harder.

Beyond the Campus

Of course, East Lansing isn’t the whole picture of Ingham County elections, and certainly contention can be found elsewhere. In particular, many citizens of Mason have rallied against their City Council members concerning a potential data center. The public outcry has spanned months, inspired t-shirts, and caught the attention of NBC News.

Mason’s City Council meetings have served as the forum for Mason citizens to rail against Mayor Russell Whipple and the six other councilmembers. At a Sept. 14 meeting and town hall, dozens of residents turned out to voice concerns about the potential data center, including 7th Congressional District candidate William Lawrence. Opposition to the development dominated public comment.

The controversy continued into October. On Oct. 19, the City Council voted unanimously to postpone consideration of a proposed zoning ordinance rewrite until next year, when newly elected council members will be in office. The proposed changes include provisions regulating potential data center developments.

Despite the firestorm surrounding data centers in Mason, the issue did not come up in interviews with Katie Burkhardt, Kai or Abby Re about student voting concerns.

What Mason and East Lansing seem to share, though, is fervor. Citizens are gathering, campaigning, making their wants known.

As Kai said of young Democratic voters, “This does feel like one of the first elections, at least since I’ve paid attention to politics, where younger people are actually excited about the possibility of seeing some new people get power that actually represent our interests and needs.”

