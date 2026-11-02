James says Democrats 'vilifying, excommunicating' Stevens could help Republicans

Republican gubernatorial nominee John James says the swift Democratic condemnation of U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens’ surprise endorsement of Republican U.S. Senate nominee Mike Rogers could backfire.

Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel said shortly after Stevens announced her endorsement that she “is not a current member of the Michigan Democratic Party, nor will she be in the future.”

James said the reaction could be off-putting to some voters.

“I think that people can see for themselves that the Republican Party doesn’t force you to change your ideas or your value; we’re welcoming for everyone,” James said. “Meanwhile, the new Democrat Party was vilifying, excommunicating and, frankly, threats of violence that have no place in politics right now.”

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James greeted diners Monday morning at Flap Jack Restaurant in DeWitt before speaking to reporters.

He said the endorsement sets an example for voters.

“I think the closing message is inspired by my friend and colleague Haley Stevens: You don’t have to be a Republican to vote for change,” James said. “Ultimately, this is a state that has been failed by Democrats for the past eight years, and Michiganders have the opportunity to change tracks.”

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Jocelyn Benson and Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed appeared together at a rally with UAW members Monday evening in Detroit before El-Sayed closes out his campaign with another rally with the rapper Common.