Mid-Michigan voters weigh in on affordability, human rights and political division

Voting is underway across Mid-Michigan on Election Day. WKAR News spoke with voters about the issues shaping their decisions, including human rights, affordability, political division and the future of their communities.

East Lansing

Bella Kent / WKAR-MSU Michigan State University students Eleanor Olds (left) and Emma Defries at the Hannah Community Center in East Lansing on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.

WKAR News reporter Bella Kent spoke with two Michigan State University students at the Hannah Community Center in East Lansing.

Eleanor Olds, a junior political science major, and Emma Defries, a junior criminal justice major, said they want to see changes in their communities, particularly when it comes to the cost of college and housing.

“As young people, we’re really looking for a lot of change in our community, especially in the city that we’re in school. We don’t want to be paying so much money for school. We don’t want to be paying so much money for rent,” Defries said.

Olds said she is also concerned about money in politics and the growing political divide across the country.

Both students said they hope their preferred candidates will help bring people together and better represent their communities.

Holt

WKAR News reporter Kendra Conley spoke with Haley Shaw at Holt Presbyterian Church in Holt. Shaw, an external component repair vendor, said education and economic investment are among her biggest concerns.

“For me, it’s mainly, you know, getting Michigan first, getting education back up there, getting money back into our schools and getting kids a little bit more focused on education, getting out of a little bit of the tech realm, and yeah, just putting the dollars back in Michigan and back in America.”

Shaw also emphasized the importance of participating in the election, saying every individual vote and voice matters.

“Your vote matters. Your voice matters. No matter what you might see on social media, whatever videos you might see, all of that stuff, your vote really does matter. And it’s important to get out to the polls and put your voice out there,” Shaw said.

Polls in Michigan are open until 8 p.m. Eastern time. For more Election Day coverage, results and updates, visit WKAR.org.