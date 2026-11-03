Federal election monitors spotted at Lansing polls

U.S. Justice Department election monitors have been spotted at eight to 10 polling sites in Lansing, City Clerk Chris Swope told WKAR News.

Swope said the monitors have been talking to some voters but have remained outside the 100-foot campaign-free perimeter required in Michigan. He said he has instructed poll workers to keep an eye on them.

Swope said Gier Community Center on the north side and Epicenter of Worship Church on the south side were among the polling places where DOJ monitors were observed.

Michigan Secretary of State Dana Nessel announced in October that the DOJ had informed the state that federal monitors would be present on Election Day in seven Michigan cities: Detroit, East Lansing, Flint, Grand Rapids, Hamtramck, Lansing and Warren.

Efforts to contact the East Lansing Clerk's office were not immediately successful.

In Nessel's announcement, she noted that federal law does not permit DOJ staff special access to polling places. She said they are treated like any other members of the public who wish to observe an election.

The observers are not allowed to question voters, handle ballots, touch voting equipment or interfere with the administration of the election.

Swope was concerned about their presence.

"In a normal world, I would think it would be a good thing because they are from the civil rights division or sent here by the civil rights division," he said.

"But when you have a president in the White House who doesn't seem to think people should be allowed to vote, I mean, it makes it a little bit suspect."

