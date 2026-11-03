Michigan voters reject constitutional convention, approve campaign finance restrictions

Michigan voters have rejected a proposal to rewrite the state's constitution while overwhelmingly approving new campaign finance restrictions.

The Associated Press called both statewide ballot proposals Tuesday night.

Proposal 1 was rejected, with 75.6% voting no and 24.4% voting yes, with 16% of votes counted in an early results update.

The proposal would have called for a 2027 constitutional convention with 148 elected delegates tasked with drafting a potential revision of the state's constitution. Any changes would have gone back to voters for approval.

Michigan's current constitution was adopted in 1963. Voters have also rejected previous convention questions in 1978, 1994 and 2010.

Meanwhile, Proposal 2 passed overwhelmingly. The AP called the race for the yes side at 9:38 p.m. With 8% of votes counted, 82.2% supported the measure and 17.8% opposed it.

The citizen-led initiative, known as Michiganders for Money Out of Politics, restricts campaign contributions from certain regulated utilities and government contractors. It also expands disclosure requirements for political advertising, including certain online communications.

Supporters said the changes would limit corporate influence in elections and increase transparency around political spending.