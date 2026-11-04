Abdul El-Sayed defeats Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate race, making history

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed has won Michigan's closely watched U.S. Senate race, defeating Republican Mike Rogers and making history as the first Muslim elected to the chamber.

The Associated Press called the race at 2:27 a.m. Wednesday.

El-Sayed had about 52% of the vote, compared with 46% for Rogers, according to unofficial results reported by the AP early Wednesday.

The victory keeps the seat in Democratic hands following the retirement of U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, who decided not to seek reelection.

Michigan's Senate contest was among the most closely watched races in the country, drawing national attention and significant campaign spending as both parties competed for control of the chamber.

El-Sayed celebrates victory

Speaking to supporters early Wednesday, El-Sayed described his victory as part of a broader political movement.

"Y'all, Michigan, we built something bigger than a bank account. We built a movement, government of the people, by the people, and for the people," he said.

El-Sayed also spoke about his vision for the country.

"I love America, but I love America enough to ask her to be America for all her kids," he said.

A high-profile contest

El-Sayed, a former Wayne County health director, campaigned on expanding access to affordable health care, addressing economic inequality and reducing corporate influence in politics.

He defeated U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens in the August Democratic primary before facing Rogers in the general election.

Rogers, a former FBI agent and seven-term congressman, previously represented parts of mid-Michigan in the U.S. House and served as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

He also ran for the U.S. Senate in 2024, narrowly losing to Democrat Elissa Slotkin.

The campaign focused heavily on the economy, health care, tariffs and the policies of President Donald Trump's administration.

Outside political groups invested heavily in the contest, making it one of Michigan's most expensive Senate campaigns.

El-Sayed's campaign also attracted support from prominent progressive Democrats, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

His victory means Michigan will continue to have two Democratic U.S. senators, with El-Sayed joining Slotkin in Washington.