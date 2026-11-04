Ingham County voters approve public safety, parks and city services funding

Voters across much of Ingham County supported funding for public safety, parks and essential services Tuesday, approving several local millages while rejecting a street improvement proposal in Leslie.

Unofficial results show voters in Lansing, Meridian Township and Delhi Township backing measures to maintain or restore funding for local government services.

Ingham County's election reporting remained incomplete early Wednesday morning, although results from several municipalities were available.

Lansing voters approve essential services funding

Lansing voters approved a proposal to restore the city's essential services millage, with about 62% voting in favor.

The measure restores the city's authorized property tax rate toward 20 mills for five years, beginning in 2027.

The funding supports police and fire protection, along with road and sidewalk maintenance.

According to city election information, the restoration is expected to generate approximately $2.6 million in its first year.

The proposal addresses reductions in the authorized millage rate required under Michigan's Headlee Amendment.

Lansing voters also approved a city charter amendment creating a Citizens' Advisory Healthcare Action Board.

Meridian Township voters renew parks, police and fire funding

Two existing millages received strong support in Meridian Township.

About 77% of voters supported renewing the township's parks millage, while approximately 79% backed a separate police and fire protection millage.

The parks proposal renews a roughly 0.65-mill property tax for 10 years.

The money supports maintenance and operations at township parks, recreational facilities and the community's pathway network.

The police and fire proposal renews a roughly 1.46-mill tax for another 10 years.

That funding supports public safety personnel, equipment purchases and long-term pension obligations.

Township officials said neither renewal would increase the overall township tax rate.

Delhi Township voters back public safety renewals

Voters in Delhi Charter Township also approved two public safety millage renewals.

A fire protection and emergency medical services proposal passed with approximately 73% support.

A separate law enforcement services renewal received about 66% of the vote.

The measures continue funding for emergency response and police services in the township.

The law enforcement proposal renews a 1.5-mill levy for eight years, through 2033, and is expected to generate approximately $1.7 million in its first year.

Leslie voters reject street improvement proposal

Not every local funding request received voter approval.

In Leslie, approximately 70% of voters rejected a proposed street improvement millage.