Jackson voters elect new mayor, approve 911 surcharge and local millages

Former Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies is heading back to City Hall after defeating John Wilson in Tuesday's election.

Dobies received about 59% of the vote, compared with 41% for Wilson, according to unofficial results from Jackson County. All 56 precincts had reported.

The victory marks a return to office for Dobies, who served as Jackson's mayor from 2017 to 2021 before stepping aside and endorsing current Mayor Daniel Mahoney.

Mahoney did not seek another term.

Before becoming mayor, Dobies represented Ward 6 on the Jackson City Council for six years and served four years as vice mayor. He currently serves on the Jackson Public Schools Board of Education and works as chief of staff for the Michigan AFL-CIO.

During his previous tenure, Dobies focused on downtown redevelopment, infrastructure improvements and neighborhood investment.

His campaign for another term emphasized economic development, affordable housing, public safety and improvements to city streets.

Wilson, a longtime Jackson resident who has made several previous bids for mayor, was seeking the city's top elected position in the nonpartisan race.

Jackson voters decide treasurer race, charter amendment

In another city contest, Nanette Muntin defeated David Hammontree for a partial term as Jackson's treasurer, winning about 55% of the vote.

Voters also rejected a proposed amendment to the city charter related to the treasurer's office. About 69% voted against the measure.

Jackson County voters approve 911 surcharge

Across Jackson County, voters approved a surcharge to support the county's 911 emergency communications system.

The measure passed with about 58% voting in favor and 42% opposed.

Several township proposals also received voter approval.

In Blackman Charter Township, voters approved a parks and recreation millage with about 61% support.

Liberty Township voters approved a new fire department millage, while voters in Concord Township renewed a road millage.

In Norvell Township, voters rejected a public safety millage, with about 57% opposed.

School operating millage narrowly passes

Voters in Concord Community Schools narrowly approved an operating millage renewal, with about 51% voting in favor.

Unlike a school construction bond, an operating millage helps fund a district's ongoing expenses.

County turnout tops 53%

More than 68,000 Jackson County residents voted in Tuesday's election, representing about 53% of registered voters.

Republicans carried Jackson County in several major statewide races, including governor and U.S. Senate.