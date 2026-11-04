Jocelyn Benson wins Michigan governor's race, defeating Republican John James

Democrat Jocelyn Benson has won Michigan's race for governor, defeating Republican U.S. Rep. John James and securing another four years of Democratic leadership in Lansing.

Benson, Michigan's secretary of state since 2019, will succeed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is leaving office after two terms.

Benson campaigned on lowering costs for Michigan families, strengthening public education, expanding access to health care and protecting voting and reproductive rights.

James, a two-term congressman and ally of President Donald Trump, focused on cutting taxes, improving Michigan's economy and changing the state's energy policies.

Benson will inherit challenges involving Michigan's economy, public schools, infrastructure and rising energy costs. Her administration will also face questions about large-scale data center developments, which have sparked debate in communities across mid-Michigan.

Benson's ability to advance her agenda will depend in part on which party controls the Michigan Legislature.

She will take office Jan. 1, 2027, alongside her running mate, state Sen. Winnie Brinks, who will become lieutenant governor.