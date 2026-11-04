St. Johns school bond fails for third straight time as DeWitt voters approve $157 million proposal

Voters in St. Johns have rejected a $40 million school bond proposal, marking the third time in less than three years the district has failed to secure voter approval for major facility improvements.

The proposal had become a much-discussed issue across the community, with yards throughout the St. Johns area filled with signs urging residents to vote either yes or no.

According to unofficial results from the Clinton County Clerk, about 54% of voters opposed the proposal Tuesday, compared with 46% in favor.

The proposal would have funded security improvements, renovations to aging school buildings, instructional technology, a new transportation facility, school buses and improvements to athletic facilities and playgrounds.

District officials had significantly scaled back the request following two previous defeats.

In May 2024, voters narrowly rejected a $92 million bond by 109 votes. A larger $99.75 million proposal failed in May 2025, with more than 62% voting against it.

The latest proposal represented a reduction of nearly $60 million from last year's request.

District officials said the $40 million bond would have maintained the existing 7-mill debt tax rate, with no projected increase over the previous year's levy.

Andrew Gillfillan / WKAR-MSU A yard sign encourages voters to support the St. Johns Public Schools $40 million bond proposal. The measure failed Tuesday, with about 54% voting against it.

DeWitt voters approve larger bond

Meanwhile, voters in nearby DeWitt Public Schools approved a $157 million bond proposal Tuesday.

Unofficial results show about 58% of voters supported the measure, compared with 42% opposed.

The DeWitt proposal will fund improvements to school buildings, safety and security upgrades, instructional technology, athletic facilities and a new multipurpose field house.

Like the St. Johns proposal, DeWitt officials projected the bond would not increase the district's existing debt tax rate.

The contrasting outcomes come as districts across mid-Michigan seek voter support for aging infrastructure and school improvements.

Election results remain unofficial pending certification.