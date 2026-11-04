Voter turnout rises in some mid-Michigan counties, falls in others

Ingham County saw one of the largest increases in voter turnout across mid-Michigan in Tuesday's election, while neighboring Clinton County experienced a decline compared with the 2022 midterms.

About 59% of registered voters cast ballots in Ingham County, up nearly four percentage points from four years ago. In Clinton County, turnout dropped from more than 71% in 2022 to about 67% this year.

Livingston County recorded the highest participation among five mid-Michigan counties examined, with more than 67% of registered voters casting ballots. That was nearly identical to its turnout in 2022.

Eaton and Jackson counties also saw increases, although participation across the region remained below the 2024 presidential election.

The comparisons are based on unofficial county election results, with final certification still pending.

Ingham County sees notable increase

More than 132,000 Ingham County residents cast ballots Tuesday, representing about 59% of registered voters.

That's up from approximately 56% in 2022, an increase of nearly four percentage points.

The county includes Lansing, East Lansing and Meridian Township, where voters also decided several local funding proposals.

Lansing residents approved restoring the city's essential services millage, while Meridian Township voters supported renewals for parks, police and fire protection.

Ingham County also saw substantial early participation, with more than a third of active registered voters casting ballots before Election Day.

WKAR News Ingham County turnout was 55.7% in 2022, 66.8% in the 2024 presidential election and 59.3% in 2026. The 2026 figure is unofficial.

Clinton County turnout drops

Clinton County reported turnout of about 67%, down from more than 71% in the previous midterm election.

More than 43,000 ballots were cast, compared with approximately 41,500 in 2022.

While the total number of ballots increased, the county also had more registered voters than four years ago, contributing to the lower turnout percentage.

WKAR News Clinton County turnout was 71.5% in 2022, 76.4% in the 2024 presidential election and 66.7% in 2026. The 2026 figure is unofficial.

The county was home to two closely watched school bond proposals that produced very different outcomes.

In St. Johns, voters rejected a $40 million school bond for the third time since 2024.

Nearby DeWitt voters approved a much larger, $157 million proposal to support school construction, renovations and other improvements.

Livingston County records region's highest turnout

Livingston County recorded the highest turnout among the five counties examined, with more than 67% of registered voters participating.

That's nearly identical to its 2022 turnout of approximately 67%.

More than 114,000 ballots were cast in Livingston County, compared with fewer than 110,000 four years ago.

Livingston County is also part of Michigan's closely watched 7th Congressional District, which attracted significant national attention and campaign spending.

WKAR News Livingston County turnout was 66.9% in 2022, 78.9% in the 2024 presidential election and 67.3% in 2026. The 2026 figure is unofficial.

Eaton and Jackson counties see increases

Eaton County reported turnout of nearly 66%, higher than its participation during the 2022 midterm election.

Approximately 56,000 ballots were cast.

The county includes Republican Congressman Tom Barrett's home area and portions of Michigan's 7th Congressional District.

Voters also approved funding for roads and public transportation after rejecting countywide tax proposals in 2024 and 2025.

WKAR News Eaton County turnout was approximately 60–62% in 2022, 77.2% in the 2024 presidential election and 65.7% in 2026. The 2026 figure is unofficial.

In Jackson County, turnout reached about 53%, up from approximately 51% in 2022.

More than 68,000 residents cast ballots.

Voters elected former Mayor Derek Dobies to another term in Jackson and approved a countywide surcharge to support the 911 emergency communications system.

WKAR News Jackson County turnout was 51.2% in 2022, 65.4% in the 2024 presidential election and 53.3% in 2026. The 2026 figure is unofficial.

How Michigan compares with previous elections

Statewide turnout figures were still being compiled Wednesday morning, but Michigan has seen historically high participation in recent elections.

In 2022, approximately 4.5 million Michiganders voted in the midterm election, which included races for governor, attorney general, secretary of state and Congress.

Two years later, more than 5.7 million voters participated in the 2024 presidential election, setting a state record.

According to the Michigan Department of State, the 2026 election was the first midterm general election in which all eligible Michigan voters had access to statewide early in-person voting.

By the day before the election, more than 2.3 million Michiganders had already voted early in person or returned absentee ballots.

Presidential elections typically attract more voters than midterms, making 2022 a more useful comparison for this year's participation.

The availability of early voting also means activity at polling places on Election Day no longer provides a complete picture of how many people participated.

Across the five counties examined, turnout increased in Ingham, Eaton and Jackson counties, remained nearly unchanged in Livingston County and declined in Clinton County.