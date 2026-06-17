Scenes From 2026 EL Pride

Hundreds of community members gathered to support, share, and celebrate during East Lansing PRIDE. The festival, adorned in colorful flags, clothing and decorations, had a vibrant atmosphere that included live music and an open floor drag show.WKAR joined over 50 vendors tabling at the event, offering attendees the opportunity to record their personal stories with MI Michigan Story, choose free books for children, and receive WKAR prizes and giveaways.

