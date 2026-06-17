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Scenes From 2026 EL Pride

WKAR Public Media | By Sami Beauchamp
Published June 17, 2026 at 2:38 PM EDT
Scenes from East Lansing PRIDE
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Scenes from East Lansing PRIDE
Beauchamp-Littleton / WKAR-MSU
Scenes from East Lansing PRIDE
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Scenes from East Lansing PRIDE
Beauchamp-Littleton / WKAR-MSU
Scenes from East Lansing PRIDE
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Scenes from East Lansing PRIDE
Beauchamp-Littleton / WKAR-MSU
Scenes from East Lansing PRIDE
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Scenes from East Lansing PRIDE
Beauchamp-Littleton / WKAR-MSU
Scenes from East Lansing PRIDE
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Scenes from East Lansing PRIDE
Beauchamp-Littleton / WKAR-MSU
Scenes from East Lansing PRIDE
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Scenes from East Lansing PRIDE
Beauchamp-Littleton / WKAR-MSU
Scenes from East Lansing PRIDE
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Scenes from East Lansing PRIDE
Beauchamp-Littleton / WKAR-MSU

Over 700 people visited the WKAR booth at East Lansing PRIDE

Hundreds of community members gathered to support, share, and celebrate during East Lansing PRIDE. The festival, adorned in colorful flags, clothing and decorations, had a vibrant atmosphere that included live music and an open floor drag show.WKAR joined over 50 vendors tabling at the event, offering attendees the opportunity to record their personal stories with MI Michigan Story, choose free books for children, and receive WKAR prizes and giveaways.
In Your Community
Sami Beauchamp
See stories by Sami Beauchamp
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