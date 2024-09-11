In Your Community

Past Events
-
Fri., Aug. 30, through Mon., Sept. 2 | A Groove Supreme host Mike Stratton will be emceeing at the Detroit Jazz Festival this year. If you’re a fan of jazz or live music, come out to the festival and say “hi!” to Mike.
-
Tue., Aug. 27, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. Lansing Center Ballroom | Look for your favorite WKAR Classical hosts at this free event by the Lansing Symphony Orchestra.
-
Fri., Aug. 23, 2024, at 7 p.m. Horace Blackman Park | Look for WKAR's Jamie Paisley at A Salute to America, a free concert by the Jackson Symphony Orchestra.
-
Celebrating its 30th Anniversary in 2024, the Michigan Jazz Festival the festival runs from Wednesday, July 31, through Sunday, August 4 in Lansing’s historic Old Town district. WKAR’s Mike Stratton, host of A Groove Supreme, will be emceeing on festival stages on Friday and Saturday.
-
Wed., May 29, 2024 | Hundreds of students came out to the third Grand Slam School Days event of the year at Jackson Field in Lansing for the Lugnuts baseball game.
-
Thu., Jun. 27, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. | Join the conversation with renowned experts and local artists as we showcase the WKAR original short form video, Pixels and Perspectives.
-
Thousands of festivalgoers connect with WKAR at annual festival.
-
Sat., May 18 and Sun., May 19, 2024 | Please join us at the East Lansing Art Festival for a weekend of creativity and community! WKAR radio personalities will be at the main stage and we will be passing out cool swag at the WKAR tent.
-
Fri., May 24 through Sun., May 26, 2024 | Please join us for a vibrant weekend celebration at Cristo Rey Fiesta! There will be music, authentic Mexican cuisine, El Mercado, and more.
-
This event was a part of Michigan State University’s 12th Annual Science Festival