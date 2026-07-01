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Michiganders gather to share family stories and explore Michigan history with WKAR

WKAR Public Media | By Marin Donnelly
Published July 1, 2026 at 2:55 PM EDT
Woman with microphone introducing three others on stage with a crowd observing
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Opening of panel discussion featuring (l-r) Ashlee Smith, Jillian Reese, Eric Perkins and Sandra Clark. Scene from Our Michigan Family History, a WKAR event commemorating our nation's 250th anniversary. At Michigan History Center, Lansing, MI. 6/27/26
w.r. richards / WKAR-MSU
Two people at table with WKAR swag
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MI Michigan Story host Rob Prince and WKAR intern Marin ready to greet visitors at the WKAR swag table. Scene from Our Michigan Family History, a WKAR event commemorating our nation's 250th anniversary. At Michigan History Center, Lansing, MI. 6/27/26
w.r. richards / WKAR-MSU
Two people sitting at a table with recording microphones
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Rob Prince recording audio for his podcast, MI Michigan Story. Scene from Our Michigan Family History, a WKAR event commemorating our nation's 250th anniversary. At Michigan History Center, Lansing,MI. 6/27/26
w.r. richards / WKAR-MSU
Five people observing an exhibit in the Michigan History Center
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Guests enjoying one of Michigan History Center’s galleries. Scene from Our Michigan Family History, a WKAR event commemorating our nation's 250th anniversary. At Michigan History Center, Lansing, MI. 6/27/26
w.r. richards / WKAR-MSU
Three people standing behind a camera recording two others standing with a quilt
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WKAR staff filming video content of Melanie Seal and Jillian Reese discussing her featured heirloom. Scene from Our Michigan Family History, a WKAR event commemorating our nation's 250th anniversary. At Michigan History Center, Lansing, MI. 6/27/26
w.r. richards / WKAR-MSU
Person talking while one person holds a photo and another a quilt
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Melanie Seal presents her featured heirloom: a quilt made of clothing from her family’s store. Scene from Our Michigan Family History, a WKAR event commemorating our nation's 250th anniversary. At Michigan History Center, Lansing, MI. 6/27/26
w.r. richards / WKAR-MSU
Woman with microphone talking with two others on stage
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Cathy Lehman shares a 1916 Calumet & Hecla Mining Company service medal with curators Jillian Reese and Eric Perkins. Scene from Our Michigan Family History, a WKAR event commemorating our nation's 250th anniversary. At Michigan History Center, Lansing, MI. 6/27/26
w.r richards / WKAR-MSU
Person speaking while another holds up quilt and two others look on
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Cindy Videto-Samson shares her family story featuring maps and doll quilts. With (l-r) Ashlee Smith, JillianReese and Eric Perkins. Scene from Our Michigan Family History, a WKAR event commemorating our nation's 250th anniversary. At Michigan History Center, Lansing, MI. 6/27/26
w.r. richards / WKAR-MSU

WKAR's community event highlighted family heirlooms, stories, and curator insights in commemoration of Michigan history and America 250.

Visitors from across Michigan gathered recently for Our Michigan Family History, a community event presented by WKAR Public Media commemorating our nation's 250th anniversary. The event took place June 27, 2026 at the Michigan History Center in downtown Lansing, Michigan.

Throughout the day, guests explored the museum’s galleries, enjoyed hands-on activities and shared the heirlooms and stories that connect their families to Michigan history.

The afternoon featured a special panel conversation in the Museum Forum, where WKAR Senior Director of Content and Education Ashlee Smith welcomed Michigan History Center curators Jillian Reese and Eric Perkins. Together, they reflected on Michigan’s role in the broader landscape of early American history and discussed how museums use personal artifacts to make history feel tangible and relevant today. Their conversation highlighted the importance of amplifying stories often left out of traditional narratives and the ways community-held objects help deepen understanding of the past.

Guests then enjoyed an intimate heirloom engagement session with three Michiganders who shared objects passed down through generations.

Cindy Videto-Samson presented 1828 surveyor maps connected to her third great-grandfather, a U.S. Deputy Surveyor who traveled the Erie Canal before settling in Spring Arbor, along with doll quilts made by her great-grandmother in 1910.

Cathy Lehman shared a 1916 Calumet & Hecla Mining Company service medal awarded to her great-grandfather for 31 years of work in the Copper Country, a story that spans immigration, mining life and generational ties to the Keweenaw Peninsula.

Melanie Seal (née Jabara) presented a quilt crafted from fabric samples used in her family’s clothing store in Mancelona, a reminder of her grandfather’s 1911 migration from Lebanon and the small-town community her family helped build.

Throughout the day, attendees also recorded their own stories through video and audio sessions for the chance to be featured in Rob Prince’s MI Michigan Story podcast or in upcoming WKAR programming.

The Our Michigan Family History event was presented by WKAR Public Media in partnership with Michigan History Center.
In Your Community
Marin Donnelly
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