Job Posting #1178393: Technical Aide - Traffic Coordinator On-Call

EMPLOYMENT

Technical Aide - Traffic Coordinator On-Call

WKAR Public Media – Michigan State University

WKAR enriches people's lives through programs and services that educate, inspire, and entertain, fostering citizenship and culture, the joy of learning, and the power of diverse perspectives.

Job Summary

Work with the Traffic Director by compiling, editing, exporting and reconciling daily logs for WKAR's television channels (HD, Kids 24/7, World, Create, and Michigan Learning Channel) and radio channels (WKAR-AM and FM). Submit information for underwriters to run in Local on National and PBS Kids Streaming using AIMS, Box and digital support via PBS. Send out programs to other PBS stations via sIX. Support order entry and copy as needed.

Desired Qualifications

Previous experience in traffic, preferably in public media. Experience with Myers ProTrack and RadioTraffic software is preferred, but willing to train someone with a media background. The ideal candidate is organized, strong attention to detail, able to communicate effectively, timely, decisive, able to adhere to established procedures.

To apply, please refer to Posting #1178393 and complete an electronic submission at the Michigan State University Employment Opportunities website https://careers.msu.edu.

Applications close at 11:55pm on November 29, 2026.