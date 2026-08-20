Lansing project uses community input to guide tree planting in disadvantaged areas

For someone waiting at an unsheltered bus stop along Michigan Avenue on a hot summer afternoon, the benefits of urban trees can feel tangible.

Such bus stops meet the City of Lansing's definition of a "heat island," an area that has less shading and hence more intense heat.

Shade, cooler temperatures and improved air quality are among the reasons Lansing's “Restoring Roots” project is targeting disadvantaged neighborhoods that have historically had less tree cover and greater exposure to heat.

The $5 million federal-grant project, which was first announced in 2024 , is now two years into its five-year window. City officials are reviewing community feedback gathered through surveys, public meetings and outreach events before making final decisions on where trees will be planted and what species will be selected.

Lansing Sustainability Manager Lori Thomas said the city, which has spent $570,000 so far, has identified 15 to 20 eligible disadvantaged areas for tree planting. Examples are "bus stops or shopping areas with no shelter or trees, or downtown where there are dense buildings, sidewalks and parking lots, etc.," she said.

She said community members have embraced the process.

"We knew going into this that people were passionate about trees and wanted to see more trees," Thomas said. "We have a very engaged community about trees, which is fantastic."

The Lansing Forestry Advisory Council, a group of nine to 10 Lansing residents formed as part of the project, is reviewing community feedback.

The council, which is being trained on urban forestry, is expected to make recommendations this fall on where trees should go.

Another benefit of the grant is job education, Thomas said. "Growing a workforce that can care for those trees is a big part" of the project.

The workforce development component is aimed at attracting more young people to forestry careers. Through a partnership with the Lansing School District, students are participating in paid internships and gaining hands-on experience in tree planting and urban forestry.

Meanwhile, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced this week that more than 15 Mid-Michigan communities will receive similar federal grants to add trees.

Demonte Thomas Sunshine peeking through tree leaves on Michigan State University's campus on July 14, 2026.

Albion was awarded $75,000 for street-tree planting and maintenance, while Charlotte will receive $61,000 to expand its tree nursery.

Much of Lansing's focus so far has been on identifying heat islands, where large amounts of pavement and limited tree cover can raise temperatures.

"That's just the impact of having a lot of concrete and parking lots and other things in cities versus having a lot of open grassy areas or trees," Thomas said. "So, we want to try and locate those pain points in the city."

City staff has also been considering other factors, including stormwater concerns and neighborhood health indicators, when evaluating potential planting locations.

“That urban heat island impact is one of the many kinds of metrics that the team is looking at on our maps of those disadvantaged areas,” Thomas said.

While city leaders are eager to begin planting, Thomas said the planning process is critical to ensuring the project's long-term success.

“Everybody's input, whether they've provided it in person or in a survey or shown up to a public meeting, that's all been collected and will be looked at for when those recommendations are made,” Thomas said.

Expected to continue gathering public input, Thomas said community members have embraced the process.

“People have been sharing their thoughts and ideas, and it's just really great to see a community so involved.”

This story is brought to you as part of a partnership between WKAR and Michigan State University’s Knight Center for Environmental Journalism.