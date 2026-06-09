Mason data center proposal seeks conditional land transfer from Vevay Township

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A hyperscale data center proposal in Mason is facing one of its first hurdles as city officials attempt to negotiate a conditional land transfer with Vevay Township.

Commonly known as 425 Agreements, named for Public Act 425, the land transfer would allow the proposed data center to use the city of Mason’s utilities even though it would be located on land that is currently part of Vevay Township.

Former Mason City Council member Rita Vogel said township officials may be more likely to share the concerns of some community members who oppose data centers.

“These are people who are used to taking care of and cultivating and looking after land, generation to generation to generation,” Vogel said. “They understand the value of land, and that nobody’s making more of it.”

Mason City Manager Deborah Stuart shared some details of the proposal during a City Council meeting last week.

The development would more than double the city’s tax base, Stuart said, bringing a minimum taxable investment of $500 million.

Stuart said the Public Act 425 agreement would incorporate protections that were previously included in a since-repealed zoning ordinance meant to more strictly regulate data centers that faced pushback from community members who felt it didn’t go far enough.

Vogel said she expects a large turnout from city and township residents during a Vevay Township Board meeting Wednesday night.

“I think everyone’s watching, everyone’s paying attention, because we just don’t know how it’ll play out,” Vogel said.