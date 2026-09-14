Mason officials to hold data center town hall Monday

Mason residents will have a chance to ask city officials about a potential data center development that has caused months of uproar from attendees at City Council meetings.

The town hall is part of a series of events meant to give community members updates on potential data center developments.

While no project has been officially proposed, the city has had conversations with a developer interested in the area. That project could bring an investment of at least $1 billion and more than double the city’s tax revenue.

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Audience members will submit questions online and vote to rank the ones they most want answered.

An independent moderator will read the highest-ranked questions for City Council members and the city manager to respond.

The city says it wants to create an environment focused on information-sharing rather than heated dialogue.

It plans to launch a data center information website next week.