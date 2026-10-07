Public comment now open for Mason data center annexation request

Plans for a data center development in Mason could be closer to becoming a reality after the State Boundary Commission determined a request to annex about 400 acres of land into the city is legally sufficient.

Now that the legality of the request has been verified, members of the public can weigh in by submitting written comments. The public comment period will end once a hearing is held.

The commission’s next meeting isn’t until February. But Commissioner Robin Beltramini says members hope to schedule a hearing before the winter months.

“Hopefully, it won’t be in the dead of winter when there’s too much snow,” Beltramini said. “We typically choose an alternate date at this time of year.”

Once a public hearing is scheduled, property owners within 300 feet of the land proposed to be annexed will be notified by mail. Public notice will also be printed in a local newspaper, as required under state law.

“We did not have information from the clerks for today’s meeting to be able to schedule that today for you, and I’m sorry about that,” Beltramini said. “There’s nothing I can do about that, and I can’t pick a random date, let alone a random place.”

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Commissioners did not entertain public comment during Wednesday’s meeting, with Beltramini saying it was “not the time” since the first step is essentially “a paperwork review.”

The commission is required to meet at least three times before making a recommendation to the director of the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

The process could take more than a year to play out in full.

Anti-data center organizer Paula Caltrider streamed Wednesday’s State Boundary Commission meeting on social media. She says there are issues with the request that were not addressed.

“Now we know whose side they are on, because there are islands and spot zoning in the property,” Caltrider said. “So, this was very telling to me.”