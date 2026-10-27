Data center development proposed for Delhi Charter Township

Delhi Charter Township could be getting a data center.

Lansing Economic Area Partnership announced a partnership Tuesday with Lighthouse Sustainability to explore hosting a data center on 423 acres of land located off College Road. Lighthouse's website says its founders are from New York and Colorado.

Lighthouse Sustainability will be responsible for leading community engagement efforts, which the company is launching Oct. 27.

Bob Trezise, LEAP's president CEO, said in a statement that the company chose Lighthouse Sustainability because of its renewable energy expertise and commitment to working with the community.

There is no proposal for a data center currently, according to both company websites. Any developer would have to wait to submit an application until Delhi Township’s data center moratorium ends in April 2027.

However, the Lansing State Journal reported that Trezise and Lighthouse’s co-founders Gary Dorris and Paul Saferstein said they’re pursuing a $10 billion, 700-megawatt data center at the site.

The Detroit News reported , “Delhi Charter Township Manager Tracy Miller said the board began learning about the project at the same time LEAP informed news organizations.”

It also said Trezise had no prior discussions with local government officials about the plan, and no non-disclosure agreements have been signed.

Lighthouse proposed preliminary protections on its website but said residents will determine final guardrails.

As of now, those include a community benefits agreement, an investment fund, lower electric bills via solar paid for by the data center, renewable energy and a closed-loop cooling system, wetland preservation, new jobs and tax revenue.

“The engagement process gives residents time to examine studies, question the project team and provide input for a proposal before the township is asked to consider future development on the site,” according to a joint press release from Lighthouse and LEAP.

The township board selected the land as a priority for economic development in its 2023 Master Plan. The property is meant to attract investment to the area.

Trezise said the region needs new investment or else it could be facing an aging population and fewer tax dollars to fund local governments.

The partnership is trying to figure out if a data center would be economically beneficial for the township and mid-Michigan more broadly. Two independent studies are expected to be published in November.

Researchers are measuring possible tax revenue, job creation, construction investment, truck traffic, utilities overview and economic output using modeled scenarios.

Residents can ask questions, take a survey and view upcoming listening sessions at lighthouses.eco/holt.